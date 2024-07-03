Silverstone’s best kept secret …

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silverstone Recreational Association (SRA) was formed in 1974 with the purpose of providing a village hall, recreation ground and facilities for the use of villagers. Over the decades it has delivered again and again for the inhabitants of Silverstone and the surrounding areas.

What is the SRA?

The SRA is responsible for the facilities on Church Street available to the local community. There is a committee made up of volunteers who meet monthly to make the decisions on anything and everything to keep the SRA being effective in its goal of providing for the village and surrounding areas.

Martyn Nash, Gerald Lovell, Dr Frank Newton

What does the SRA provide?

The SRA gives a place for people to meet together, play together, celebrate together. Currently that is a hall, licensed bar area and kitchen indoors and sports field (for football and cricket), children’s play area, tennis courts and car park outside.

What’s been going on recently at the SRA?

Over the last few years there has been a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes to secure over £500,000 of funding for a refurb. The facilities had become more than a little tired to say the least and were not as fit for purpose as when they were built! In July last year enough, money had been raised for the building works to begin. Over the following eight months numerous contractors worked hard to deliver a fabulous new community area (including a bar), new changing rooms and toilets.

On Saturday 29th June, with hundreds of people present, we held our official reopening party at which the current Chairman of the Trustees, Martyn Nash, thanked everyone for their involvement and talked of the vision of ensuring the facilities provide for another 50 years. The ribbon was cut by Dr Frank Newton and Mr Gerald Lovell, both founding members of the SRA before everyone got to enjoy a BBQ, dance performance from Silverstone Aspires and live music from The Fins, Frogstar and Scarecrow.

The SRA are incredibly grateful to our donors and sponsors including the Football Foundation, West Northamptonshire Council, Silverstone Parish Council, Aston Martin and Silverstone Circuit.

The SRA facilities are open to all in the surrounding area. Want to find out more? Come on down and see us or check out our website page.