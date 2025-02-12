Serious Violence Prevention Partnership awards £39,450 to create Far Cotton and Delapré Youth Group

Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership (NSVPP) awards £39,450 to Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust to launch to the Far Cotton and Delapré Youth Group.

The youth group will initially engage approximately 20 year six pupils from various neighbourhoods in the local area referred by two local primary schools who will identify those in need of support. Initially the group will attend a weekly a homework support club run by Free2Talk. A second session will be developed in collaboration with the youth group members. A third weekly Park Play family session for the group and the wider community to attend.

By focusing on year six pupils the youth group aims to ease the often-challenging transition to secondary school to make it more manageable. This tailored intervention is expected to improve resilience, confidence and independence in school helping the students thrive in their new school environments. Through the support of volunteers delivering sessions, the project aims to build a strong sense of community for the pupils.

This youth group is part of the NSVPP’s wider efforts to tackle serious violence through early intervention. By offering positive and valuable activities for children the youth group aims to support those who may be vulnerable to future offending due to risk factors such as deprivation, adverse childhood experiences and substance misuse. With 24.4% of Far Cotton and Delapré’s population living in deprivation, and 22% of the county’s violent crimes occurring in the surrounding area, this programme aims to intervene early and make a lasting difference in the lives of these young people, helping them build positive values and futures.

Delapre Youth Group

“We’re pleased to support the launch of the Far Cotton and Delapré Youth Group, which will provide essential support to young people as the transition to secondary school. Through this early intervention we can help prevent serious violence before it arises helping these young people build brighter futures where they can truly thrive.” Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council

Eleanor Sier, Head of Engagement and Interpretation, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust said: "We’re grateful to the Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership for this funding. This youth provision will provide vital support for young people, helping them build confidence and a strong sense of belonging during a crucial time in their lives."