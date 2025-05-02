SENSational Care Provisions announces exciting news with Chester House Estate

By Abigail Mackenzie
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 12:44 BST
The SENSational Care Provisions team are thrilled to announce that they are supporting The Chester House Estate with their events this year, enabling their clients to access The Chester House Estate and their fantastic calendar-packed lineup.

This exciting collaboration marks a step forward in creating more inclusive experiences in heritage spaces and partnering with neighbouring businesses within Northamptonshire. With Chester House's rich history and expansive grounds, SENSational Care Provisions now has an additional location where clients can enjoy tailored activities, connect with nature, and participate in a calendar of experiences.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Chester House,” said Emily from SENSational Care Provisions. “The estate is such a special place, and being able to bring our customers here is such a fantastic opportunity. Jonny also added, “... we can’t wait to see the fun, make the most of a great outdoor space, and connection this brings to everyone involved.”

Chester House Estate, known for its beautifully preserved grounds and welcoming atmosphere, is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. Together, the two organisations are committed to ensuring that every visit is memorable.

This news is just the beginning of a shared mission to make more spaces in the community open and accessible to all, and encourage more local businesses to reach out and collaborate.

About SENSational Care Provisions

SENsational Care Provisions is a leading provider of specialised care and support services for adults with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). With a focus on individualised care, our mission is to empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives while advocating for a more inclusive society.

About Chester House Estate

Chester House is a nationally significant heritage site in Northamptonshire, offering immersive experiences for all ages, from hands-on learning to seasonal events, all set within a beautifully restored historic estate.

