SENDS 4 Dad conquers 3 Peaks Challenge together

SENDS 4 Dad at the Snowdon summit

A team from local support group SENDS 4 Dad has successfully completed the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 3 days. The challenge tested not only physical endurance but also the values the group was built on: resilience, encouragement and community.

One of the standout moments came from long-standing member Tobi Machin, who pushed through all three climbs, stayed overnight in a hostel on his own, and gave encouragement to others when their strength was fading. Tobi’s dad, Richard Machin, drove the team between the mountains, lifting spirits with laughter and proudly supporting his son’s achievements.

Richard said:

“Seeing Tobi complete all three peaks was one of the proudest moments of my life. He never gave up, even when things were tough, and the way the group supported him – and each other – showed exactly why SENDS 4 Dad is so special.”

Sends 4 Dad at Scafell Pike

The event was organised by Andy Crockatt, who not only coordinated the logistics but battled through pain to complete Snowdon, and was there to support others when injuries hit. New member James Ringrow also rose to the challenge, completing all three peaks alongside Tobi and keeping morale high with a smile that never left his face.

Founder of SENDS 4 Dad, Paul Meadows, reflected on the achievement: “This challenge wasn’t about individuals – it was about us as a community. SENDS 4 Dad is about dads standing shoulder to shoulder, walking with each other through the highs and the lows. The mountains were tough, but what we proved is that when you don’t give up on each other, there’s nothing you can’t achieve together.”

The relationship between Richard and Tobi was highlighted as a true testament to what SENDS 4 Dad represents: family, connection, and the unbreakable bond of support.

SENDS 4 Dad, now in its 10th year, continues to create a safe space for dads of children with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities), offering connection, understanding and a sense of belonging through shared experiences.