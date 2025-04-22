Runners commit to London Marathon challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sextet of sprinters will hit the capital’s streets in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice on Sunday as they take on the incredible London Marathon.

The six runners, who have collectively raised more than £12,000 so far for the hospice, have been training hard for the mammoth challenge, which takes place in the city on 27th April.

The date is the 25th anniversary of the death of Aasha Marenghi’s mother, who was cared for during her final days at Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Aasha, who is running the marathon in her mother’s memory, has already smashed her fundraising target of £1,750, raising more than £2,100 with time to spare.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice's London Marathon runners 2025

She said: “My mother was cared for in the late stages of her life by Cynthia Spencer Hospice. They provided not only wonderful care to her, but they also supported our whole family at what was a very difficult time for us all.”

Claire Dixon’s mother passed away at the hospice on New Years Eve 2010. Since then, Claire and her family have supported the hospice with various events to express their gratitude for the amazing care she received.

Claire was selected for one of the hospice’s five Golden Bond places for the London Marathon this year.

Also taking part is Thomas Johnson, who hopes to raise £1,750 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice by completing the race, and Harry Sturley.

Harry’s father visited the hospice on multiple occasions after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Harry said: “The staff were always incredibly accommodating. From looking after dad and making sure he was comfortable, to providing my family with help and advice throughout this time, their support was invaluable! They even allowed my mum to stay with him in the hospice on the occasions when he had to stay for multiple nights. Their help truly was above and beyond.”

Krissi Charles is also a huge advocate of Cynthia Spencer Hospice, after they looked after his loved one, Curtis Felix.

He said: “On 30th December 2024, we sadly lost Curtis after a two-year battle with cancer. Curtis was a father to me and taught me how strength, hard work and determination makes you who you are. He was a brave, strong and loving man and we as a family are so proud of his continuous fight against cancer and the legacy he has left behind in the Northampton boxing community.

“During the last few weeks of his life, Curtis received exceptional care from Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton. Cynthia Spencer provides specialist palliative care for those effected by life limiting and terminal illnesses and the work they do every day is outstanding - this is why I want to raise money for them, to say thank you. Everyone on end-of-life care deserves the very best support, so please help me raise money for the charity that allowed our dad to pass away peacefully, surrounded by us all.”

The final runner in the marathon team is the hospice’s highly regarded palliative medical consultant Dr Bhavyang Acharya, known affectionately by his patients as Dr Bhav, who last year celebrated his 15th anniversary of caring for patients at Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Dr Bhav is renowned not just for his incredible care and compassion but also for the way he goes above and beyond for patients, visiting them at home or in local care homes and arranging special experiences for them to ensure they live life to the full to the very end.

His dedication to the marathon only encapsulates his dedication to the cause.

Michelle Morris, Community and Events Fundraiser Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “The London Marathon is an epic challenge and the effort and dedication shown by these amazing athletes is so inspiring.

“We are immensely grateful that they have chosen to fundraise for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and urge anyone who is able to support them to donate now! Any small amount can make a really big difference to the care we provide.”

To make a donation to one of the runners, visit https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/cynthiaspencerhospice/profile