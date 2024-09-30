Royal recognition for Juniper House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are delighted to share our heartfelt experience of receiving a thank-you letter from the Royal Palace in response to our personalised birthday cards for His Majesty's birthday. At Juniper House, our residents and staff came together to pour their creativity and warmth into designing unique cards, conveying our deepest admiration and respect for the King.

After sending them off with great anticipation, we were thrilled to receive a special delivery in the post this week, a beautifully crafted thank you letter from the Royal Palace. The King's acknowledgment of our efforts highlighted the meaningful connections we strive to foster with our community and leaders. This heartfelt gesture reminded us that even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact.

This experience has strengthened our team bond and inspired us to continue expressing gratitude and celebrating significant occasions within our community. The Royal letter has made this birthday celebration truly unforgettable. We adore this moment, and it will serve as a cherished memory for our residents and staff. The letter has been proudly displayed at Juniper House, serving as a reminder of the power of community spirit and the joy of connecting with others.

Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.