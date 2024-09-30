Royal recognition for Juniper House
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After sending them off with great anticipation, we were thrilled to receive a special delivery in the post this week, a beautifully crafted thank you letter from the Royal Palace. The King's acknowledgment of our efforts highlighted the meaningful connections we strive to foster with our community and leaders. This heartfelt gesture reminded us that even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact.
This experience has strengthened our team bond and inspired us to continue expressing gratitude and celebrating significant occasions within our community. The Royal letter has made this birthday celebration truly unforgettable. We adore this moment, and it will serve as a cherished memory for our residents and staff. The letter has been proudly displayed at Juniper House, serving as a reminder of the power of community spirit and the joy of connecting with others.
Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.