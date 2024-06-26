Polymer clay guild growing the hobby
and live on Freeview channel 276
The British Polymer Clay Guild started in 1997 to promote the hobby,
Polymer Clay is a clay that is baked and uses for everything from miniature figures and delicate jewelry pieces to bigger sculptures and useful items. The artists and creators involved are across the world but the focus is on the UK.
On Saturday different pieces were available to see and buy at. KettFest with demonstrations of different ways to use the clay too.
The guild is open to all levels of crafter. Membership is £20 for the year and includes the monthly newsletter to your inbox, online and in person monthly craft sessions. Tutorials, library, competitions and next spring a chance to join in with a craft retreat.
The next meetings in Northampton are Saturday 29th June & Saturday 3rd August 10am to 4pm at Heathers. Kingsley Park terrace.
The next South Midlands meeting is at Hanslope village hall. Sunday 28th July. 10am to 4pm.
Kettering is currently looking to set up a new group.
To see more, join the guild or a meeting please see the main website BPCG.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.