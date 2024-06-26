Polymer clay guild growing the hobby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday 22nd June some of the British Polymer Clay Guild attended KettFest. They have more dates on the calendar too!

The British Polymer Clay Guild started in 1997 to promote the hobby,

Polymer Clay is a clay that is baked and uses for everything from miniature figures and delicate jewelry pieces to bigger sculptures and useful items. The artists and creators involved are across the world but the focus is on the UK.

On Saturday different pieces were available to see and buy at. KettFest with demonstrations of different ways to use the clay too.

Members at KettFest last Saturday

The guild is open to all levels of crafter. Membership is £20 for the year and includes the monthly newsletter to your inbox, online and in person monthly craft sessions. Tutorials, library, competitions and next spring a chance to join in with a craft retreat.

The next meetings in Northampton are Saturday 29th June & Saturday 3rd August 10am to 4pm at Heathers. Kingsley Park terrace.

The next South Midlands meeting is at Hanslope village hall. Sunday 28th July. 10am to 4pm.

Kettering is currently looking to set up a new group.