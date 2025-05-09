Pavers Shoes announces exciting new store opening at Bell Plantation Garden Centre

Pavers Summer Image

Pavers Shoes is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest store at Bell Plantation Garden Centre, bringing its renowned collection of stylish and comfortable footwear to even more customers.

This new location will offer an extensive range of high-quality shoes, blending comfort and style at affordable prices.

To celebrate the opening, Pavers Shoes is launching an exclusive new store competition. Customers visiting the store will have the chance to enter a special ballot box competition for an opportunity to win a free pair of shoes every month for a year. This exciting giveaway is our way of thanking customers for their support and making their shopping experience even more rewarding.

Jane Nuttall, Area Manager at Pavers Shoes, said: "We are delighted to be opening a new store at Bell Plantation Garden Centre. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re excited to bring our comfortable and stylish footwear to the local community.’

The new store will showcase a wide selection of footwear, including stylish boots, casual shoes, and everyday essentials—all crafted with comfort in mind.

Customers are encouraged to visit the store soon to explore the latest collections and take part in the exciting competition. Full details on how to enter will be available in-store.