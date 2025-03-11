Parent-led school fundraising group boosted by Community Fund

HarperCrewe has chosen to support the Friends of Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School, with a donation from its Higham Ferrers Community Fund.

The new-build developer of new homes set up the Fund for local organisations in Higham Ferrers, inviting them to apply for one of four £250 donations towards projects, equipment, or general fundraising. The aim is to support the local community around its new neighbourhood in Higham Ferrers, Northampton, built in collaboration with the Duchy of Lancaster estate.

Friends of Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School is a parent-led group which fundraises to support the educational experiences of those attending the nursery and infant school. They were thrilled to be chosen by HarperCrewe, with Sally Bishop, Treasurer at The Friends of Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School, saying: “We’re extremely grateful to have won £250 from HarperCrewe and would like to say a gigantic thank you to them for their support.

“We are using HarperCrewe’s generous donation to help create our new outdoor library for books and for preloved uniform which we intend to create to allow parents to access free uniform items and share the process of choosing extra reading books with their children.”

Friends of Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School PTA Chair Nicole Boto and her son Arlie Boto join Jess Eastaway, Sales Negotiator at HarperCrewe's Higham Ferrers development, to receive their Community Fund donation.

Danielle Heard, Regional Sales Director at HarperCrewe, said: “When we read about the important initiatives ran by The Friends of Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School, such as the Uniform Shed that allows parents in need to access pre-loved uniforms for their children, we knew that the group deserved the support of the Community Fund to continue making a difference to local families who rely on them. We hope that our donation helps make a difference where it counts.”

The donation to the Friends of Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School is the second of four £250 donations made from the Higham Ferrers Community Fund, with the first going to Encompass, a homelessness charity and food bank tackling the issue of poverty in Higham Ferrers. The two remaining winners will be revealed shortly.

For more information about HarperCrewe's developments, visit harpercrewe.com

For more information about The Friends of Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School, visit their facebook page.