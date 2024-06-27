NSB Team EGESA win 2nd place in the University of Cambridge Davidson Inventors Challenge 2024

NSB Team EGESA; P. Law, J. Obi, K. Bandara, E. Davies, and S. Law

Launched by the University of Cambridge in 2020, the Davidson Inventors Challenge is a national competition designed to encourage Year 11 and 12 UK students to use chemical engineering problem-solving skills to develop an innovative solution that addresses one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Of the 104 schools that entered the 2024 competition, four finalists presented their invention to a panel of world leading STEM experts.

Although King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls in Birmingham were awarded first place, Northampton School for Boys Team EGESA came a very close second. It is worth noting that NSB is the first ever non-fee-paying / non grammar school to reach the final of this prestigious competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team proposed the use of bacterial cellulose as an alternative absorbent in sanitary products. The team reported that “through our sanitary pad, we aim to reduce the stigma around menstruation by raising awareness of the issue surrounding menstrual hygiene and their impact on education and employment.” The team designed cost effective, more sustainable and biodegradable sanitary products that will also reduce the adverse environmental consequences of landfill waste and have a lower carbon footprint than any existing sanitary products.