NSB Team EGESA win 2nd place in the University of Cambridge Davidson Inventors Challenge 2024
Of the 104 schools that entered the 2024 competition, four finalists presented their invention to a panel of world leading STEM experts.
Although King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls in Birmingham were awarded first place, Northampton School for Boys Team EGESA came a very close second. It is worth noting that NSB is the first ever non-fee-paying / non grammar school to reach the final of this prestigious competition.
The team proposed the use of bacterial cellulose as an alternative absorbent in sanitary products. The team reported that “through our sanitary pad, we aim to reduce the stigma around menstruation by raising awareness of the issue surrounding menstrual hygiene and their impact on education and employment.” The team designed cost effective, more sustainable and biodegradable sanitary products that will also reduce the adverse environmental consequences of landfill waste and have a lower carbon footprint than any existing sanitary products.
The judges were hugely impressed by the NSB students, who are already looking forward to supporting next year’s entry from the new Year 12 in September.
