Northamptonshire Search & Rescue launches Christmas appeal after record-breaking flood evacuations in Billing Aquadrome and Yarwell Mill

7 days, 7 callouts, 700+ hours volunteered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Search & Rescue (NSAR) is pleased to announce the launch of its Christmas Fundraising Appeal, a vital initiative to help cover the everyday running costs of the charity. This appeal comes after NSAR’s busiest week on record, during which the charity has played a crucial role supporting local emergency services during a declared major flooding incident.

Over the last seven days, NSAR has been working tirelessly supporting Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Services to assist in flood evacuations at Billing Aquadrome and Yarwell Mill. The team has been involved in evacuating people and their beloved pets from flooded homes, as well as providing life-saving rescue support in these challenging conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each time the team has been deployed, their specialist kit and equipment has had to be thoroughly cleaned and decontaminated by volunteers, ensuring they remain ready for future operations.

Flood Evacuations

In addition to flood evacuations, NSAR volunteers were also called upon to take part in a search for a vulnerable missing person over the weekend.

"These last few days have been a true testament to the dedication of our team. Our volunteers are on call 24/7 and are always ready to support their community, often sacrificing personal time to do so," said Neil Balderson, spokesperson for Northamptonshire Search & Rescue. "Many of our volunteers also have day jobs, with some even taking unpaid leave or using their annual leave to help with the immense effort of the past week. We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the families and friends who support them."

NSAR is a charity reliant solely on donations, as it does not receive any government funding. This means that the everyday costs required to run the charity — such as fuel, insurance, and rent — are all funded through public generosity. The charity’s annual costs average around £22,000, an amount that is typically difficult to secure grants for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly proud of our team, who not only must be highly trained search technicians, but also actively participate in fundraising to keep the charity running," Nick Strelzuk added. "As we head into the festive season, we are launching this Christmas appeal to ensure we can continue our lifesaving work throughout the year.”

Cleaning vehicles back at base

NSAR is asking for the public's support, whether that’s by donating just £1, the price of a coffee (£3), or even a round of drinks (£20). Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a huge difference.

"Times are tough for many right now, but we are hoping that if you can spare a little something this Christmas, you’ll help us continue to provide essential search and rescue services in Northamptonshire,” said Nick.

For those looking to support the charity in other ways, NSAR is also seeking locations to place collection tins or clothing collection units. If you can help, please get in touch with the charity at [email protected].

To donate or find out more about the Christmas Appeal, please visit

https://www.justgiving.com/page/nsar-christmas