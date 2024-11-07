Northamptonshire County Federation of WIs Annual Meeting
Professor Turi King proved to be an excellent communicator who fascinated us all with her talk on the discovery of the body of King Richard III and how she led the genetic analysis and verification during the exhumation and reburial of King Richard.
She brought the story to life with her tales of the process from start to finish and her simple explanations of the DNA facts – all told with a great sense of humour.
At the meeting our retiring County Chair, Anne Rodwell, and other retiring Trustees were presented with personal thank you gifts by our National Chair, Jeryl Stone. Our new Chair is Chris Carr from Great Houghton WI.