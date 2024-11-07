Northamptonshire County Federation of WIs Annual Meeting

Northamptonshire County Federation of WIs recently held their Annual Meeting. One of our guest speakers was Turi King, Professor of Public Engagement and Genetics at the University of Leicester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Turi King proved to be an excellent communicator who fascinated us all with her talk on the discovery of the body of King Richard III and how she led the genetic analysis and verification during the exhumation and reburial of King Richard.

She brought the story to life with her tales of the process from start to finish and her simple explanations of the DNA facts – all told with a great sense of humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the meeting our retiring County Chair, Anne Rodwell, and other retiring Trustees were presented with personal thank you gifts by our National Chair, Jeryl Stone. Our new Chair is Chris Carr from Great Houghton WI.