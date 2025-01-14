Northampton General Hospital nurse receives DAISY leadership award for her work in helping protect new-born babies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An immunisation nurse at Northampton General Hospital has won a DAISY leader award for the way she has led her team and boosted the uptake of vital vaccinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead Nurse for Maternity Immunisation Leigh-Anne Spinelli, and her team, have succeeded in boosting whooping cough vaccination uptake from as low as 39% in some months last year up to 70% - ten per cent above the national target of 60%.

She was nominated for the award for outstanding leadership by NGH’s Maternity Immunisation Co-ordinator Sophie Leakey for the way she has inspired and led her team to deliver this remarkable achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie’s nomination said: “Leigh-Anne is a dedicated, hard-working and caring nurse who is an example of an amazing leader.

Lead Nurse for Maternity Immunisation Leigh-Anne Spinelli with the award and her team and nursing leaders.

“Since becoming the lead maternity immunisation nurse last year, she has continually thought of ways to improve not only the figures but also the working environment for her team.

“With the rise in whopping cough in the community, she has really driven for this vaccine to be discussed and offered at every opportunity. Her excellent communication with other professionals within maternity services has really helped with the promotion and visibility of the immunisation service.

“Leigh-Anne has created a really close team who all respect and trust her. Nothing is ever too much trouble, she checks in and supports each member of staff, including admin and clerical members of the team. Her passion and ability to share her vision for the service really motivates the rest of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her passion to help each patient shines – she goes above and beyond.”

Immunisation Co-ordinator Sophie Leakey with Leigh-Anne Spinelli and Matron Emma Perkin

Leigh-Anne’s achievements have also been acknowledged by regional and national immunisation teams.

She was invited to present on a regional meeting to showcase all the changes that have been made to improve the service at NGH and has also been invited to be a panel member to review national immunisation programme design.

Staff say Leigh-Anne has created a new and welcoming vaccinations room, with lots of additional immunisation information to inform women and parents not only about the vaccinations offered in hospital, but also ones they can and need to get in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim Director of Nursing Jo Smith said: “Leigh-Anne is a truly inspirational leader who goes above and beyond to support her team and has worked very hard to ensure that patients get the protection of important vaccinations which can save lives.

“She is a very worthy winner of a DAISY Leader Award – an internationally recognised award which highlights leaders who create an environment where trust, compassion, mutual respect, continued professional development, and ethical behaviour, are modelled and supported.

“She has proven she is accessible and responsive to the needs of her team and champions them and their achievements.”

Leigh-Anne received a special DAISY Nurse Leader certificate, a specially designed DAISY recognition pin and a unique Healer’s Touch sculpture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurse Leaders Honorees and their stories of compassionate leadership are also registered with The DAISY Foundation and shared on the DAISY website

To nominate a nurse or midwife for a DAISY Award go to https://www.northamptongeneral.nhs.uk/Patients-and-Visitors/Staff-recognition/DAISY-awards.aspx