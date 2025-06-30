Michael's Walk: Heatwave prompts early start to Little Gidding walk

Bythorn Church

My walk began at Little Gidding in the old county of Huntingdonshire. Due to the predicted heat, I decided to start early and finish for the day much earlier than planned. I also made sure to bring plenty of water. Barbara dropped me off at Little Gidding just before nine o'clock, and I finished at Bythorn instead of Raunds.

Little Gidding was where Nicholas Ferrar started a religious community in 1626, which lasted until 1657. I'm not sure what the place was like in the seventeenth century, but it is certainly quiet now. After taking a picture of St James Church and spending a few moments in contemplation, I started the walk.

The first section to Winwick was across fields and over a wooden bridge. I reached the road near Winwick village and saw some alpacas, a piece of South America in Huntingdonshire.

After a stretch along the road, the path continued along a grassy track between two hedges, broad for the most part, perhaps an old drovers' road or drift. The hedge on the southeastern side provided welcome shade and was home to yellowhammers. I could hear their song, but I have still never seen one. Several paths joined the track according to the map, but there was little physical evidence of most of them. After a stop at Clopton (just in Northamptonshire) for a long drink of water and a look inside the church, I walked on down the road, which gradually turned into a track, passing back into Huntingdonshire in the process. To the left was RAF Molesworth, once used by Wellington and Flying Fortress bombers and later home to US missiles. Wikipedia is somewhat vague about its present use. A sign said officers patrolled the area, but I didn't stop to read the rest of the notice. I arrived at Bythorn at 12:30 for my lift home—a bit later than I had estimated, but the heat was still just bearable.

Alpacas at Winwick

I am walking in aid of the Choir of All Saints Church Northampton, in which I sing. Most of the singers, however, are under 18. We are touring the Umbria district of Italy, including Orvieto and Assisi, at the end of July.

You can sponsor me via the FOASM giving site at www.justgiving.com/campaign/Umbria25. If using this method, please include "Michael's Walk" in your message.

If you prefer, you can send a cheque payable to Friends of All Saints Music to J Lowther, Friends of All Saints Music, All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton NN1 1DF. Please write "Michael's Walk" on the back of the cheque or in a covering note.

"………Here, the intersection of the timeless moment

On the Way to Winwick

Is England and nowhere.

Never and always. ……"

From Little Gidding by T.S. Eliot