Meet the Meal Spinner, designed to help avoid 'double dinners' this Easter holiday

By Lucy Smith
Contributor
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 09:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Introducing a stress-free solution for quick and delicious dinner inspiration, especially during the Easter holidays.

Offering dinner inspiration for busy parents, Herta's stress-free digital Meal Spinner aims to make meal times fun!

A recent survey* by Herta reveals that nearly half of children voted pizza as their most-loved meal, followed by burgers and chips (28%), chicken nuggets and chips (28%), and fish and chips (26%).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With 69% of parents believing their children would happily eat the same meals repeatedly – and 78% serving up double dinners up to three times a week – Herta has developed its digital Meal Spinner to provide a stress-free solution for quick and delicious dinner inspiration, especially during the Easter holiday.

Octopus PastaOctopus Pasta
Octopus Pasta

Making frankfurters since 1897, Herta now offers pork, jumbo, and chicken frankfurters, as well as convenient Toasties – located in the chilled aisle of supermarkets nationwide – and makes it easy to create quick, affordable, and fun meals for the whole family.

For more recipes and ideas, visit Herta's website.

*Survey of 1,000 parents of six to 16-year-olds, commissioned via OnePoll in 2024

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice