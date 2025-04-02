Meet the Meal Spinner, designed to help avoid 'double dinners' this Easter holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Introducing a stress-free solution for quick and delicious dinner inspiration, especially during the Easter holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering dinner inspiration for busy parents, Herta's stress-free digital Meal Spinner aims to make meal times fun!

A recent survey* by Herta reveals that nearly half of children voted pizza as their most-loved meal, followed by burgers and chips (28%), chicken nuggets and chips (28%), and fish and chips (26%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 69% of parents believing their children would happily eat the same meals repeatedly – and 78% serving up double dinners up to three times a week – Herta has developed its digital Meal Spinner to provide a stress-free solution for quick and delicious dinner inspiration, especially during the Easter holiday.

Octopus Pasta

Making frankfurters since 1897, Herta now offers pork, jumbo, and chicken frankfurters, as well as convenient Toasties – located in the chilled aisle of supermarkets nationwide – and makes it easy to create quick, affordable, and fun meals for the whole family.

For more recipes and ideas, visit Herta's website.

*Survey of 1,000 parents of six to 16-year-olds, commissioned via OnePoll in 2024