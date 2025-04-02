Meet the Meal Spinner, designed to help avoid 'double dinners' this Easter holiday
Offering dinner inspiration for busy parents, Herta's stress-free digital Meal Spinner aims to make meal times fun!
A recent survey* by Herta reveals that nearly half of children voted pizza as their most-loved meal, followed by burgers and chips (28%), chicken nuggets and chips (28%), and fish and chips (26%).
With 69% of parents believing their children would happily eat the same meals repeatedly – and 78% serving up double dinners up to three times a week – Herta has developed its digital Meal Spinner to provide a stress-free solution for quick and delicious dinner inspiration, especially during the Easter holiday.
Making frankfurters since 1897, Herta now offers pork, jumbo, and chicken frankfurters, as well as convenient Toasties – located in the chilled aisle of supermarkets nationwide – and makes it easy to create quick, affordable, and fun meals for the whole family.
*Survey of 1,000 parents of six to 16-year-olds, commissioned via OnePoll in 2024