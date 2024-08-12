Magic moment for raffle winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The lucky winner of the Cynthia Spencer Hospice summer raffle has described his success as a “magic moment”.

Subir Chatterjee won a luxury seven-night getaway in Lanzarote in the game, which cost just £1 to play.

The week-long trip includes self-catering accommodation and airport transfers, as well as an extensive tour of the island and a choice of numerous fun activities including snorkelling, wine tasting, surf lesson, escape room or swim coach.

Subir was thrilled with the prize and couldn’t believe his luck. He said: "Wow! Magic moment. When the phone rang to inform me that I'd won first prize in the Cynthia Spencer Summer Raffle, I was bit dubious. But I soon realised it was for real. I have never won anything like this before in my life.

Subir Chatterjee won the Cynthia Spencer Hospice Step into Summer Raffle

“Ever since losing my wife at the hospice, I have been supporting Cynthia Spencer Hospice, whichever way I can, having seen firsthand, the outstanding level of care and support they provide. You don't realise how deep-rooted the palliative care the hospice provides is, until you are personally affected.”

Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, highlights the dual benefit of the raffle. She said: “We are immensely grateful to Subir and everyone else who bought a raffle ticket. Every single ticket sold helps us to provide vital palliative care and support to our community. Congratulations to Subir – we hope he has a wonderful time in Lanzarote.”

To find out more about how you can support Cynthia Spencer Hospice, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk//how-you-can-help-us/