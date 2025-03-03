Loo of the Year Awards open for nominations!

By Georgia Scott
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 11:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Loo of the Year Awards 2025 entries are now open, and we are making it our mission to find the best away-from-home ‘loos’  in the UK! We need your help to identify outstanding toilets in your community.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2025 entries are now open, and we are making it our mission to find the best away-from-home ‘loos’ in the UK! We need your help to identify outstanding toilets in your community.

For more than 30 years, we have set the benchmark for excellence in public washrooms. We recognise and reward venues that provide safe, clean, and accessible facilities for all, including families, disabled users, and those with additional needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We want to hear about the toilets that truly stand out—whether for exceptional hygiene, accessibility features, or innovative design. Perhaps it’s a shopping centre, service station, visitor attraction, or local business that goes the extra mile to ensure a top-quality experience. Or your employer might have spectacular toilets which really help with employee well-being and the culture of the business.

The Loo of the Year Awards recognise the best 'away from home' washrooms.The Loo of the Year Awards recognise the best 'away from home' washrooms.
The Loo of the Year Awards recognise the best 'away from home' washrooms.

Our independent judges will assess nominated facilities on cleanliness, maintenance, accessibility, hygiene provisions, and overall user experience. Winning washrooms gain national recognition and help drive improvements in public facilities.

Readers can submit nominations via www.loo.co.uk or social media. Let’s work together to celebrate the UK’s best washrooms and raise standards for all!

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice