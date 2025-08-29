Local care home worker's marathon effort for charity
The Charitable Foundation supports older people and other adults living with a disability or a mental health condition by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities
Dementia Specialist Nurse, Thomas Hodges, will don his lycra, put on his trainers and use grit and determination to complete the 13.1 mile half marathon course that starts in Newcastle upon Tyne and takes thousands of runners over the iconic Tyne Bridge in order to raise funds for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.
Tom has worked for Barchester for over six years and loves his job supporting residents living with dementia. A keen runner, Tom has been training hard in the Lakes where he lives and hopes his hilly training runs will give him an advantage over the relatively flat Great North Run course. If you would like to support him, please visit https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/tom-hodges, all donations will be very gratefully received.
Tom comments: “This is my second race fundraising for the Foundation and I’m really excited to take part. I got into running about five years and I absolutely love it, despite having had a fair few injuries. I’m hoping to raise lots of money for the Foundation. I know all the staff, residents and relatives at Collingtree Park and my friends and family are all behind me and their support plus the money I’m raising will help me go the distance!”