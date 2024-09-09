Juniper House’s Summer Fete brings the local community together

Staff, residents, relatives, and the local community came together at Juniper House Care Home Brackley to enjoy a Summer Fete that was held in the home’s grounds on a pleasant day this week.

Juniper House hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a BBQ, kids and adults tombola stalls, live music entertainment by Trio of Ukulele, games, cultural programs, food stalls, mega raffle, face painting and henna tattooing counters etc, which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Staff at Juniper House made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed a wide range of refreshments prepared by our kitchen team, who worked tirelessly to ensure a great time was had by all – it was truly a team effort!. This event also served as a fundraiser for South Northants Youth Engagement and Cat Protection and we are pleased to have raised a valuable £250.00 for SNYE and £100.00 for Cat protection.

Our Resident Ambassador, Pamela Parker said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Seema Thomas, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Juniper House are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for number of beds residents from respite care to long term stays.