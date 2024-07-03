Influx Gallery hosts solo exhibition for local paint sensation Khari Worrell

The beautiful surroundings of 16th century Georges Row provide the surroundings for 28 year old painter Khari's first solo exhibition SAINT, inaugurated by Influx Gallery.The Opening reception takes place Friday 5th July at 19.00 pm. Admission is free to the general public.

For Khari, creating art is his way of dealing with his demons. By painting them, he makes them visible and easier to face. He allows his art to speak for itself. He states “I have been questioned about the content of my work and given the fact that I was brought up in a Christian family, people wonder if I am a saint or sinner” Gallery owner 24 year old Dylan Ryan writes: "Khari has been on my radar since the 2023 Delve exhibition, and it has been a pleasure to watch his progresssion, going from strength to strength within the art world. I believe it's only fitting to have Khari as the man to represent the gallery going forward." Khari is a self-taught British Contemporary & Expressionist Artist, consistently seeking to challenge himself with work that brings together all his emotions, imagination and his general love for creativity. Preferring works on a large scale gives him the space and capacity to immerse himself in his work, allowing him to treat the canvas as his therapy. When asked about his process, Khari Worrell states, “When the works are deconstructed, this reduces anxiety, allowing my energy to be absorbed within the painting". Friday 5th - 7th July 19.00 - 23.00 Saturday 6th July 10.00 - 17.00 Sunday 7th July 10.00 - 17.00 Suite 3, 2nd Floor Office Whitworth Chambers 8 Georges Row Northampton NN1 1 DF Admission is free to the general public. Dress code is BLACK