Honouring Toby Birch: The visionary behind Northampton’s Community Spaces movement

Toby Birch and Jessica Pilkington

Community Spaces Northampton (CSN) has paid tribute to its founder Toby Birch who is stepping down as Chair after more than a decade of exceptional service to the town’s communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby, who will remain a trustee of the charity, established Community Spaces Northampton In 2010, after negotiating the transfer of seven community centres from Northampton Borough Council to CSN – a move that marked the start of a remarkable journey.

Today, CSN proudly manages 10 thriving community spaces across nine locations in Northampton, including the most recent additions which are Bellinge Community House and Semilong Community Centre – both of which had previously been at risk of closure following charity restructures and financial pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his time with the charity, Toby Birch said: “Community spaces are the beating hearts of our neighbourhoods. They are places where people connect, belong, and feel supported. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved at Community Spaces Northampton, and I’m confident that our new chair and our committed team of staff and trustees, the charity will continue to grow and thrive.”

Toby with trustees and staff

Toby's work has not only safeguarded community facilities in Northampton – it has also had national impact. CSN was the first community group in the country to take on the management of multiple community centres, and Toby has since shared his expertise with other local authorities and voluntary organisations across the UK, delivering training and inspiring similar approaches elsewhere.

Alice Morgan, Strategic Director of Community Spaces Northampton, said: “Toby’s vision and determination has prevented the loss of key community spaces, very often in low-income area. These are spaces that now provide essential services, warm hubs, social opportunities, and lifelines for individuals and families facing the cost-of-living crisis. Thank you for your determination and passion Toby, this town owes a lot to you.”

At the charity’s AGM in April 2025, Toby Birch formally stepped down as Chair, with Jessica Pilkington appointed to take on the role. Jessica, who runs Northamptonshire-based PR and marketing company Pilkington Communications, said: “It’s a real honour to step into this role and build on the strong foundations Toby has laid. Our community centres are vital assets – places where people feel welcome, supported and connected. I’m committed to ensuring their long-term sustainability by empowering residents, strengthening partnerships and co-creating services that truly reflect local needs. We have a dedicated and experienced group of trustees, and I’m keen to grow this team further so that, together, we can secure a strong and sustainable future for the charity.”

If you would like to find out more about the charity or are interested in finding out more about the role of a trustee, please email Alice Morgan: [email protected].