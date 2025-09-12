Homelium Care invites local families to 'Planning Ahead for Care' information morning

Homelium planning ahead for home care

Homelium Care is inviting local families, carers, and community members to join them on Thursday, September 18, from 10am–12pm for a special event focused on Planning Ahead for Care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free drop-in session will provide an open and welcoming space for people to ask any questions they may have about home care, support options, and the steps involved in planning future care for themselves or a loved one.

With so many families only seeking support in a time of crisis, Homelium Care aims to encourage proactive conversations around care. Attendees will be able to chat directly with the Homelium team, gain practical advice, and explore how planning early can ease stress and provide peace of mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free advice on home care and support options

Guidance on recognising when a loved one may need care

Tips for planning ahead before a crisis arises

The chance to meet Homelium’s friendly care experts in person

Annie Director of Homelium Care: “Too often, families only reach out for care when they’re already in a very stressful situation. Our aim with this event is to help people feel informed, reassured, and confident in making decisions about care early on. We want the community to know we’re here to listen, advise, and support – no matter where they are in their journey.”

The event is open to everyone.

Date & Time: Thursday, September 18, 10am–12pm

Location: Duston Library Northampton