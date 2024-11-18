Gala Ball raises £13,490 for The Lewis Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Lewis Foundation’s second annual Gala Ball has been a resounding success, raising £13,490, which will fund 3,737 gift bags for cancer patients across our region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on the 9th November at the beautiful Fawsley Hall Hotel and Spa, the event brought together over 100 guests, including supporters, local dignitaries and community leaders, all united in their support for The Lewis Foundation.

The record-breaking sum raised by sponsors and supporters on the night, will fund the charity’s ongoing mission to provide free gift packs to cancer patients in over 17 hospitals across the region. These thoughtfully curated packs, which include comfort items, entertainment and essential care products, offer patients a reminder that they are not alone in their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests were treated to a spectacular evening, featuring a gourmet dinner, live entertainment from VV Brown, a raffle and an auction with prizes generously donated by local businesses and supporters. Charity founders, Lorraine and Lee Lewis, spoke passionately about the work of the charity, thanking all those present for their continued support.

Some of the attendees at the 2024 Gala Ball.

Cancer patients and their families generously shared their own personal stories, highlighting the incredible impact the charity makes and the unbelievable comfort people get from the gift bags.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, commented: "It was a truly wonderful evening, bringing together so many people who are passionate about making a difference to the lives of the cancer patients we support. Also, hearing the patient, hospital staff and family stories reaffirmed why we do what we do on a daily basis and this year’s ball was testament to the power of community in making a difference. A huge thank-you to everyone for their mind-blowing generosity and to everyone who helped make it such a night to remember.”

Thanks go out to all the event sponsors: Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa, Brightspace Events, The Well-being Company, KS Flowers, Prestige Nursing & Care, Richer View Media Productions, Tinderbox, Goldings Communications and REES Media & Marketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lewis Foundation Gala Ball is set to take place again next year at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa with the date to be confirmed.

For more information about The Lewis Foundation or to find ways to get involved, please visit The Lewis Foundation’s website or email [email protected]