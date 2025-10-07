Free food for our junior players

Blisworth FC are now offering free food for all their Junior players after matches.

Blisworth Football Chairman, Richard Hedges told the Echo how Blisworth are trying to develop and grow as well as coming to terms with the newly built facilities.

”A few of our committee met up with Scott Carlin around a year ago to discuss our rapidly developing and growing Junior set up.”

”Biffa, has he’s known to most in the local football world had helped to develop and head up the Rushden and Diamonds academy and gave us some fantastic advice into how to sustain and eventually grow our Junior section. Biffa has a wealth of experience in local football and we thank him for the time he took to meet us and offer his advice.”

Blisworth FC Players with Pizza

”We are trying to offer a different experience to what other clubs provide by offering free food to all our Junior players after their matches. We already offer food for all players after our Senior games on Saturday afternoons.”

”We trialled this over the last weekend, initially we were going to trial it for a month to see if it would be popular and the responses from all our coaches, parents and players is, it’s a huge success and they are all looking forward to coming into the new clubhouse after games.”

”The next stage is to get recordings of any goals that are scored on video so we can show them on our TVs in the clubhouse while the players enjoy their food as well as getting a TV media board in place so the players can have their pictures took while receiving their player of the match awards”

”Some of our Junior teams will be mascots for our senior games in the coming weeks where we give all the children a goody bag after the seniors have played helping to create an all inclusive club”

Players enjoying their hotdogs

”We have been very pleasantly surprised with how popular our new build has been with the local community and we are still coming to terms with running the facility which is a great problem to have as we are so busy”

”Our Blissy Bites kitchen which we open on Saturday and Sunday mornings has also proved highly popular. We offer Bacon and Sausage baps along with teas and a selection of coffees and we have sold out on several occasions already which proves how popular the kitchen is”

”Our kitchen staff have done and are still doing a great job at weekends keeping spectators and players fed and watered”

The Blissy bites kitchen will be back in operation from 9am this Saturday morning with the clubhouse opening at 12pm ahead of Blisworth First teams home game against Kettering Nomads (2-30pm).