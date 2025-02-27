Former ‘Land Girl’ celebrates 102nd birthday at local care home

Dora celebrating her 102nd Birthday

A Raunds woman has celebrated her 102nd birthday surrounded by family and staff at a local care home.

Dora Hewitt, from Upper Dean in Huntingdonshire, enjoyed celebrations at Ashfield House along with fellow residents.

Dora, who has lived at the home since 2018, joined the Women’s Land Army at 19-years-old, during which she marched in Bedford in front of Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. During this time, she met Leslie – who became her husband – on a cycle ride.

Dora is a proud mother of two daughters, grandmother to seven, great grandmother to 15 and great-great grandmother to four.

Gina Fearn, service manager, said: “It has been a privilege to be a part of Dora’s special day marking such an incredible milestone. She is such an inspiration and we love to hear her stories. She is loved by everyone here at Ashfield.’’

Dora says that her secret to longevity is hard work, holidays to Spain and a drop of brandy in a cup of tea!

Ashfield House is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with Northamptonshire County Council and provides residential care for up to 40 people including those living with dementia. Shaw is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.