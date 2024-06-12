Football fun and spirit raises over £13k for charity at Whitworth FC Funday
Martin Goodes, Chairman of Whitworth FC commented, "We knew it would be a good day, with all the efforts from those involved but it truly exceeded our expectations. It was great to see so many smiling faces, with families enjoying themselves whilst raising money for two great causes."
The tournament gave the opportunity to showcase sporting talents and efforts and a real passion from many familiar faces from the football community, both old and new, coming together to support the cause. Very fitting for the occasion, the Kelly’s Heroes team took home the trophy for pride of place, John Hewitt, player/manager on the day for the team accepted the trophy, presented by Martin Goodes, Chairman of Whitworth FC, and Martin George, Director of Whitworth Bros. Ltd, the main sponsor.
John Hewitt, Founder, Kelly’s Heroes stated, "The success of this event is a testament to the community's spirit and generosity from those organising, playing and attending. All who attended have a real passion for the charity, we are completely reliant on fundraiser support as there are no local authority grants available at this time. We’re delighted to have won the inaugural Kelly’s Heroes trophy and we look forward to defending it next year.”
The fun and entertainment trickled into the evening with live music from Louisa Nixon, food and a fantastic raffle with over 100 prizes donated. It all worked out so well, plans are already in place to make this an annual event.
“We would like to thank everyone who participated and supported the event, making it a memorable and very worthwhile day. We are already thinking about how to improve the day for an even bigger and better event next year!” said Martin.
To find out more about Kelly’s Heroes, and see how they can work with you to support mental Health in your team, business or community group please visit