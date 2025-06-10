Fine art restoration company begins major ceiling conservation at the historic Church of St John Evangelist, Wicken

Fine Art Restoration Company is proud to announce the commencement of a significant restoration and conservation project at the Church of St John The Evangelist in Wicken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, which is scheduled to begin 16 June 2025, will focus on the intricate papier-mâché ceiling carvings in the church’s chancel area and is scheduled to span two weeks with a dedicated team of five conservators on site.

The restoration follows months of close collaboration with the church's leadership and heritage advisors, ensuring the project aligns with both conservation best practices and the values of the parish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceiling features thin papier-mâché lathes, skim coated with plaster-like material and painted, which are directly affixed to the plaster walls and ceiling. Though lightweight, several sections have loosened due to age and moisture exposure. Previous patch repairs are deteriorating and areas affected by damp and mould will be carefully addressed during the conservation process.

Heritage Ceiling at the Church of St John The Evangelist, Wicken

“We are honoured to safeguard this unique ceiling for future generations,” said Chris Bull, Technical Director at Fine Art Restoration Company. “Its intricate papier-mâché structure is not only rare but deeply symbolic of the church’s artistic heritage.”

Once complete, the restored ceiling will not only secure the church's fabric but also enhance its beauty for generations of worshippers and visitors.

A Rich History Revisited

The Church of St John The Evangelist traces its origins to the 16th century, when the parishes of Wyke-Hamon and Wyke-Dive were unified in 1587 under the reign of Queen Elizabeth I. The original church was dismantled in the early 17th century and rebuilt in 1758 thanks to the patronage of Thomas Prowse. A series of further restorations took place in 1838 and again in the late 19th century under Victorian architect Matthew Holding. The church was officially designated a Grade II listed building in 1960, recognising its architectural and historical significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church of St John The Evangelist, Wicken

The ornate Gothic chancel ceiling, central to the upcoming restoration, was likely inspired by the grand ecclesiastical designs of the Gothic Revival, drawing clear art historical parallels to the Lady Chapel at Westminster Abbey and the fan-vaulted ceilings of Oxford’s Divinity School. The ceiling’s elaborate detailing also bears a striking resemblance to the decorative plasterwork of Strawberry Hill House in Twickenham, an iconic example of early Gothic Revival architecture.

Expert Care from Fine Art Restoration Company

With studios in London and Carlisle, Fine Art Restoration Company brings nationally recognised expertise in conserving historic and contemporary works of art. Their services encompass paintings, paper works, textiles, ceramics, frames and gilding, furniture and more. The company serves a wide array of clients, including public institutions, insurers and prestigious private collectors worldwide.

This project reflects Fine Art Restoration Company’s dedication to preserving the artistic and cultural legacy of historic sites across the United Kingdom.