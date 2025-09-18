Filipino mental health nurses celebrate 25-year milestone working in the UK

A group of Southeast Asian nurses are celebrating 25 years of service in the UK, after they were recruited to help address a critical shortage of nursing staff across the country at the time.

In 2000, more than 20 nurses were flown over from the Philippines to start employment at St Andrew’s Healthcare, a leading national charity which supports people with complex mental health needs.

The recruitment initiative was launched in response to a Parliamentary Report published in 1999, which highlighted a growing demand for healthcare professionals which was driven by an ageing population, advances in medical technology, and a shift toward primary care-led services.

Despite the rising need, the UK was facing a decline in registered nurses and student enrolment, alongside high turnover rates among qualified staff.

The remaining five nurses have just celebrated their 25-year milestone

Determined to find a solution, St Andrew’s Healthcare’s Head of Recruitment at the time travelled to the Philippines to seek out highly skilled and compassionate nurses. Among them was Senior Nurse Lawrence Alcazar, who vividly remembers the moment he felt truly welcomed by the charity, before even setting foot in the UK.

He said: “We were very impressed meeting him as he even wore our traditional dress during the interview. We found this to be very respectful and immediately made us warm to the organisation.

“It was an exciting time for us to be given the opportunity to go and work in the UK. I felt accepting the job at St Andrew’s would give me and my family a chance to build a better future.

“The UK and its healthcare teams are globally respected, and I knew I’d gain world-class experience while contributing to a system that values compassion and professionalism. It was a leap of faith, but one filled with hope, purpose, and pride.”

Some of the nurses socialising together in a Northampton pub.

All the nurses who were recruited had already completed their Bachelor Degree in Nursing, which took them four years in the Philippines. But, because their country’s education system is aligned with America, when the nurses arrived in the UK they had to do an Adaptation Course at the University of Northampton as mandated by the United Kingdom Central Council for Nursing, Midwifery and Health (UKCC) which is now the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

Today, five of those original nurses remain at St Andrew’s Healthcare, having dedicated a quarter of a century to supporting patients and shaping the culture of care. They were recently honoured at a Long Service celebration, recognising their extraordinary contribution.

Catherine Vichare, Director of Nursing at St Andrew’s Healthcare, said: “Twenty-five years ago, nurses from the Philippines brought with them not only exceptional clinical skills, but a deep-rooted culture of compassion and dedication.

“Their decision to come to the UK was often driven by a desire to support their families and grow professionally within a respected healthcare system. At St Andrew’s, we’ve been privileged to benefit from their unwavering commitment and the richness they bring to our nursing community.”