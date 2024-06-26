Fifth annual Silverstone Soccer tournament raises charity cash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fifth annual Silverstone Soccer charity event raised more than £3,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice on Sunday (23rd June).

Ten teams battled it out on pitch in the five-a-side fundraiser at Daventry Town Football Club, but it was Stonhills Estate Agents who took the much-coveted winner’s trophy.

Betchle UK were named as runners up.

The popular event, which is hosted by award-winning vehicle leasing firm Silverstone Leasing, has raised thousands of pounds for its nominated charity partner Cynthia Spencer Hospice, since its conception in 2020.

Silverstone Soccer 2024 headline sponsors All Things Business

This year the grand total raised was a staggering £3,141, not just through the football tournament but also other family fun activities including a bouncy castle and Silverstone Leasing’s managing director Scott Norville’s car wash service.

Organiser of the event and Silverstone Leasing sales manager Ryan Bishop said: “This year felt more special with it being our fifth consecutive year. It was great to see so many of our teams arriving with their families so everyone could feel part of the day, whether that meant getting their car washed by Scott’s Soapy Suds or letting the kids enjoy the bouncy castles.

“The highlight of the day for me was seeing lots of teams that have played in the past come back to support us again, as well as having three new teams get involved this year.

“Silverstone Soccer isn’t just a football tournament, it is a well-regarded, community focussed, impactful charity event that we are very proud to spearhead. Thank you to our headline sponsors All Things Business, gold sponsors Acorn Analytical Services and everyone who joined in to raise such a fantastic amount of money for a very worthy charity.”

Nina Gandy, corporate partnerships fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “Silverstone Soccer once again proved to be a hugely successful event! A massive thank you to Ryan, Scott and the rest of the Silverstone Leasing team, we really appreciate your dedication, it takes a lot of hard work to organise events like this and raise a considerable amount of money.

“It was great to see teams that had previously taken part support the event once again, as well as a number of new teams too. Getting involved with events like this really does continue to make a difference by raising funds as well as spreading the word about the work of the hospice, allowing our patients to be cared for with dignity, and helping them to live every moment.”