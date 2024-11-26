Glenvale Park LLP has announced its new local centre will officially open this weekend, with residents invited to join a celebratory launch hosted by Heart of England Co-op.

Marking a key milestone in the development, the opening follows a variety of essential amenities delivered in the wider Glenvale Park development this year, including a primary school, four football pitches and a cricket pitch. Among the exciting new establishments opening at the local centre is Bewiched Coffee, a locally founded independent brand known for its freshly roasted artisan coffee. The state-of-the-art drive-thru will be the first in the world to roast its own coffee beans on site. A new Co-op food store will also provide an in-store bakery and deli, with chilled food-to-go and Big Night In ranges, plus hot and cold food. Other establishments include a Subway, hairdresser Golden Scissors and tanning salon Indigo Sun.

To mark the occasion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held by Co-op at 10am on Saturday 30th November, with representatives from Glenvale Church of England Primary School and Glenvale Park Football Club joining the celebrations. Attendees can also enjoy live music and complimentary samples from Bewiched Coffee. The new centre is owned by the Heart of England Co-operative Society which has invested £6.1m into the development.

Steve Browne, Chief Executive at Heart of England Co-op, commented: "The local centre is the commercial heart of this exciting new community and will bring a fantastic mix of services to thousands of people’s doorsteps.

Glenvale Park's local centre

“We feel incredibly excited to be officially unveiling our new food store and Bewiched Coffee drive-thru on Saturday in time for the festive season.

“The food store is the biggest and greenest we have ever launched, and considerable thought has gone into the offering it will bring to local shoppers.

“We’ve partnered with Bewiched coffee before, but to be opening a coffee drive-thru in the very area the brand was founded just adds an extra ingredient.”

To mark the occasion, 200 goodie bags will be handed out at the food store to customers who will also be offered free crumpets.

Matt Fountain, Founder at Bewiched, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to bring a drive-thru coffee experience to the area where Bewiched Coffee was first founded. What makes this opening at Glenvale Park especially exciting is the unique experience we’re delivering, with plans to roast our own coffee on-site by the end of the year.

“Our team is ready to deliver exceptional service and we can’t wait to welcome our first customers to this exciting new location.”

Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, Managing Partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “It's wonderful that residents and the wider community will be able to enjoy the thriving hub of amenities we set out to create at Glenvale Park.

"As the year draws to a close, it’s the perfect time to reflect on what has been an exciting and rewarding period for the development. From the opening of Glenvale Park Primary School and the new sports pitches to the launch of the local centre, we’ve made real strides in bringing our vision for the community to life.

“It’s fantastic to see Co-op and Bewiched Coffee opening just in time for Christmas. I’m sure warming drinks from Bewiched and seasonal essentials from Co-op will be especially appreciated during the winter months.”

The new local centre is located on Cheyne Avenue, what three words: ///meal.wiring.acted.