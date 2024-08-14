Employability Hub extended at Weston Favell Library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire Council will be extending its Employability Hub service in Weston Favell following a successful launch earlier this year.

Teaming up with Weston Favell Library, the dedicated service aims to assist local people in finding jobs and volunteer opportunities as well as providing a range of other services.

Attendees at the drop-in session will be able to access support with:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Job searching - including vacancies within the shopping centre

CV writing

Building confidence

Interview skills and techniques

Getting started

Money advice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employment Support

Organised by the Northampton East Local Area Partnership (LAP), sessions will run every 6 weeks with the first one taking place on Friday 23 August, from 10am to 2pm at Weston Favell Library, located in the Weston Favell Shopping Centre. The sessions are free and available to anyone seeking employment over 18 years of age.

The hub is inclusive to everybody including those with learning disabilities (LD) and Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and will benefit from support via WNC’s Learning, Independence, Volunteering, and Employment (LIVE) Team, who will also support businesses to become more inclusive by taking practical steps to welcome a more diverse workforce.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "Extending the Employability Hub at Weston Favell Library is a testament to our commitment to supporting residents in their journey to employment and personal growth.

“This initiative is about more than just finding jobs, it’s about empowering individuals with the skills, confidence, and resources they need to thrive. We’re especially proud that this hub is inclusive to all, providing tailored support to ensure everyone has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background or abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage anyone seeking employment or looking to improve their career prospects to take advantage of the free support on offer."

For further enquires, get in touch with us at [email protected].