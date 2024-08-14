Employability Hub extended at Weston Favell Library
Teaming up with Weston Favell Library, the dedicated service aims to assist local people in finding jobs and volunteer opportunities as well as providing a range of other services.
Attendees at the drop-in session will be able to access support with:
- Job searching - including vacancies within the shopping centre
- CV writing
- Building confidence
- Interview skills and techniques
- Getting started
- Money advice
Organised by the Northampton East Local Area Partnership (LAP), sessions will run every 6 weeks with the first one taking place on Friday 23 August, from 10am to 2pm at Weston Favell Library, located in the Weston Favell Shopping Centre. The sessions are free and available to anyone seeking employment over 18 years of age.
The hub is inclusive to everybody including those with learning disabilities (LD) and Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and will benefit from support via WNC’s Learning, Independence, Volunteering, and Employment (LIVE) Team, who will also support businesses to become more inclusive by taking practical steps to welcome a more diverse workforce.
Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "Extending the Employability Hub at Weston Favell Library is a testament to our commitment to supporting residents in their journey to employment and personal growth.
“This initiative is about more than just finding jobs, it’s about empowering individuals with the skills, confidence, and resources they need to thrive. We’re especially proud that this hub is inclusive to all, providing tailored support to ensure everyone has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background or abilities.
“I encourage anyone seeking employment or looking to improve their career prospects to take advantage of the free support on offer."
For further enquires, get in touch with us at [email protected].
