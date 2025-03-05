Eloise Kramer wins the Olney Pancake Race

The historic Olney Pancake Race took place on a fabulously sunny Shrove Tuesday, 4 March 2025. The event was marked by the triumphant win of Eloise Kramer, who completed the 415-yard course with an impressive time of just 1.03.37.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second place was taken by Linda Church, with a closely contested third, giving us a tied placing for Rebecca Budd and Lupe Morera. Eloise was placed second last year and was delighted to win the race for the second time.

This year saw a strong turnout, with 25 individual runners and 8 three-legged teams taking part. Dressed in a skirt and head scarf and clutching their frying pan and pancake, the runners completed the packed course from the Market Place, down the High Street, to the race finish outside St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Olney. The race is reputed to have taken place since 1445 and has certainly run every year since 1948, except for 2021. The race is a cherished tradition that brings together the community and celebrates a unique aspect of local culture and history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The international aspect of the event saw Pamela Bolivar win the 76th International Race in Liberal, Kansas, with a time of 1.3.52. This means that despite the fierce competition, Olney remains on an overall 32 wins against the 41 of Liberal. The international event began in 1950 fostering a spirit of international goodwill and friendship between the two towns, which now compete annually and exchange prizes. The results were shared in the evening via a weblink, uniting the two communities in celebration.

Winners of the Olney Pancake Race - pictured L to R Rebecca Budd & Lupe Morera (joint third) Eloise Kramer (winner) Linda Church (second)

There was a record number of visitors to the event enjoying the lovely spring sunshine, and they were treated to children’s races, a demonstration from Ben Francis, Head Chef of The Cherry Tree, music and entertainment, and, of course, lots of pancakes!

Immediately after the race, all the runners joined visitors in a Shriving Service which was held in the Church of St Peter and St Paul, bringing everyone together in a moment of communal reflection and celebration. The church will be celebrating its 700th anniversary in 2025 with a series of special events. Eloise was presented with her winner’s trophy by the Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Countess Howe.

The Race is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Francis Jackson Homes, Bonne Maman®, Kingsley Healthcare, Whitworth Bros. Ltd, and Blackstone®, together with the support of many local businesses.

The Race will be back next year, on Shrove Tuesday 17 February 2026. Like us on Facebook @olneypancakerace, or on Instagram @theolneypancakerace to keep in touch.