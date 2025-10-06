Elm Bank Care Home residents embrace the joy of armchair exercise

Elm Bank Care Home residents enjoying Toms' G Fitness session of Armchair Exercise

At Elm Bank Care Home, they firmly believe that age is just a number when it comes to keeping fit. The residents are fully embracing the importance of keeping an active lifestyle with a firm favourite of the life enrichment programme being the fantastic fortnightly armchair exercise sessions, led by the wonderful Toms’ G Fitness.

The benefits of staying active both mentally and physically, are vital for health and wellbeing at any age, and are especially crucial in later life. Elm Bank Care Home are so thrilled by the very popular seated exercise sessions. These sessions are expertly adapted to suit all abilities, making sure everyone can take part and enjoy the numerous health benefits without any undue stress on joints and muscles.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “The sessions are very popular with our residents and in the summer if the weather is not to hot we love to hold the sessions outside. It really helps our residents in boosting their strength and mobility, improving their balance and confidence as well enhancing mental well-being. It is lovely to see our residents come together as the sessions also promote social connection for all”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.