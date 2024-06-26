Degree Show 2024: Showcase of graduating artistic talent returns to Waterside Campus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Northampton’s Degree Show returned last week (Thursday 20 June) to give the public a unique chance to view the work of the next generation of creative talent.

As one of the biggest events in the University’s calendar, the Degree Show showcases the culmination of years of hard work from final year students studying creative and design courses, from Photography to Fashion, Fine Art to Games Art, and Music Production to Illustration.

Open to the public, the week-long show often attracts art collectors who are keen to scout out the work of up-and-coming talent, and industry professionals looking to snap up the talents from the very best graduates.

University of Northampton's Catwalk for Degree Show 2024.

The Degree Show kicked-off with a special opening evening last week which gave students an opportunity to present their work in-person to visitors.

The evening started with a bang, courtesy of the University’s graduating class of Fashion students, whose couture collections inspired by international heritage, family history and inclusive adaptive designs were showcased on a purpose-built catwalk in the Learning Hub.

Throughout the evening, there were also open-air performances of Shakespearean classics by Acting students, thought-provoking exhibitions from Photography and Fine Art Painting and Drawing, as well as live demonstrations by Hair, Makeup and Prosthetics for Stage and Screen students.