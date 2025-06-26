Davidsons Homes hosts Roman Ramble at its Kirby Woodlands development
The Roman Ramble, led by Oxford Archaeology, took visitors on a route along the new Heritage Trail which goes through Davidsons Homes’ Kirby Woodlands development and takes in what was once the location of Priors Hall Villa, a significant Roman settlement.
The villa, which was in use between the first and fourth centuries AD, was discovered in 2011 by a team from Oxford Archaeology. Further excavations in the years since then uncovered more finds including a well-preserved Roman road.
Visitors set off from Davidsons Homes’ show home and as they walked along the route they heard about the discovery of the Roman Villa and the area’s rich archaeological heritage. They also learnt about the finds, which have included kilns, tiles and a temple/mausoleum.
Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “The history of this location is fascinating and our visitors were keen to find out all about the Roman villa and the way people lived in that era.
“We are grateful to Oxford Archaeology for their expertise as those taking part in the Roman Ramble were able to ask questions and find out more from the experts.
“It is important to document and bring to life the ancient history of this location as it is significant and unique. An event like this is a way to connect with the community and for them to understand how people lived in this area so long ago.”
After the walk, which took place on Sunday 15 June, visitors were invited to have refreshments at the show home and to explore an exhibition of Roman artefacts and finds, 3D models and reconstructions, and interactive historical displays. They also saw plans for a new Roman-themed play area and amphitheatre to be built at Priors Hall Park.
Kirby Woodlands is within the northern part of Priors Hall Park, which is a wider project set to deliver more than 5,000 new homes on the outskirts of Corby.
Mark Redding, Communications and Partnerships Manager at Urban&Civic, the master developers of Priors Hall Park, said: “At Priors Hall Park, we see the Roman history not just as an important archaeological story, but as a foundation for shaping the character and identity of the place we’re creating today. Through events like the Roman Ramble and our plans for a Roman-themed play area, we want to bring that history to life in a way that’s engaging and meaningful for the whole community. I’d encourage anyone considering a move to come and visit our new Zone 3 to experience the heritage, green space and growing community for themselves.”