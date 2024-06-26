Celebrating the 800th anniversary of the 1st Rector of Abington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St. Peter and St. Paul, Abington also known to many people as “The Church in the Park” is celebrating a special year as they mark the 800th anniversary since its first Rector.The Celebration Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Sunday the 30th of June at 10 am at church followed by full immersion baptism outside. There will be 800th anniversary themed Fete on Sat 6 July, opening at 2 pm.

The archaeological evidence of the church suggests that St. Peter and St. Paul, Abington has been there over 900 years. However, the earliest official document that exists is the record of the presentation of Peter of Irchester to be the Rector of Abington by the lady of the Manor In 1224.

Revd. Jun Kim, the current and 56th Rector of Abington says that “the way we, as the Church in the Park, hope to celebrate this historic occasion is no different from the way we have served this community over the last 800 years. Through the ups and downs of history, the church has been always here for the community, providing space of worship, prayer and peace, serving Abington and sharing messages of faith and hope with its people.”

Clay hearts and ribbons will continue to be available in the churchyard to tie onto the church railings as signs of prayer, love and hope. They can be used by anyone to leave a message to the church or a prayer for loved ones or the world around them.

