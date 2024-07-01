Care home resident donates knitted baby sets to charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The care home welcomed Deborah Hicks, Fundraising and Engagement Officer from Restore Northampton to meet Doreen as Doreen was keen to donate some of her recent completed sets to Restore Northampton’s Baby Boutique.
Deborah commented “Doreen’s items are absolutely beautiful. We will be proud to display them in our baby boutique. It is wonderful for the individuals that we support to know that someone is thinking about them. It has been an honour to meet Doreen and I can’t wait to see what else she produces in the future.”
Restore Northampton is a local charity that offers services to individuals in the community including a food bank, baby boutique and coffee mornings.
Brampton View Care Home has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours.
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities and we are incredibly proud of Doreen for what she has achieved.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.