Care home celebrates National Activities Week

The dedicated Activities Team, Mark, Tina and Dale

At Elm Bank Care Home, we want to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of our activities team, Tina, Mark and Dale who all play a crucial role in providing the life enrichment for our residents.

Tina, Mark and Dale make a dedicated team, using all their skills and knowledge into putting the needs of our residents first, by spending time getting to know them individually, understand their interests, life, work history and what brings them enjoyment on a day-to-day basis. The team provide and arrange intergenerational activities and events that promote the homes link to the wider community, social interaction and brings families and friends together.

The team host a wide variety of activities and events that caters to the requests and needs of our residents from indoor bowls, pet therapy, outings to local events, schools or shops and not forgetting the vast array of live entertainers that visit the home, the list is endless. There is a passion that is shown through the work and commitment they have which is spread through the home, they all encourage social interaction knowing how beneficial this is for everyone in the home.

We would like to express our gratitude for their dedication, hard work and passion they show in their role which has an impact on enriching the lives of the residents and community as a whole.

Thank you all for your exceptional contributions. We truly appreciate everything you do from the communities and staff at Elm Bank.