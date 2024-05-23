Café Scientifique talk (Thursday 6 June, 5:00-6.30pm)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Senior Lecturer Robin Sturman-Coombs will outline his research about intuitive cues in social work.

Harnessing our intuitive cues- for better or for worseThursday 6th June, 5.00 – 6.30pmThe BeehiveHarborough RdNorthampton NN2 8LR

A discussion about the findings from Robin Sturman-Coombs Doctoral studies which explores an important area of the Social Work curriculum.

Robin Sturman-Coombs' research delves into an intriguing aspect of academia, specifically exploring how educators impart the invaluable skill of intuition to their students. Through a unique lens, Robin investigates the methods and approaches employed by academics to nurture and develop students' intuitive capabilities. Robin contributes to enhancing educational practices and fostering a deeper understanding of the role of intuition in professional Social Work practice and academic success.

Robin Sturman-Coombs is a Senior Lecturer in Social Welfare and a qualified Social Worker. He is registered with Social Work England and the British Association of Social Workers. Prior to academia, he spent an extensive amount of time working in Child Protection and Safeguarding, managing complex Child Protection Cases from Referral through to Initial Court Hearing. He is passionate about teaching and enhancing students’ learning and development in Higher Education.