Bupa expands health services to residents at Richmond Villages Northampton

Bupa Health Clinics has teamed up with Richmond Villages to expand health services to residents across nine premium retirement communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roll out of the services follows a successful pilot within the Aston-on-Trent village which has been offering ear wax removal and physiotherapist services to residents since August 2023.

Richmond Villages, part of Bupa, now offers residents free access to virtual GP services and a 24/7 nurse-led healthline, on-site health assessments and earwax removal, all provided by the Bupa Health Clinics team, as well as discounts on dental services, including the Bupa Smile Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The villages are based across the UK and offer a local community feel for residents, providing independent or assisted living as well as a dedicated onsite care home. They are part of the Bupa Care Services portfolio which provides care to around 6,700 residents across more than 120 locations.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Philippa Kellar, Managing Director of Richmond Villages said: “Being part of Bupa puts us in a unique position to provide access to healthcare services for our residents who don’t need day-to-day care from our teams. We know how much our residents value having access to healthcare professionals at their fingertips and having this support in place can help us to pick up any concerns early and get them fast access to treatment.

“We’re proud to offer these services to both our residents and our people, helping them to access the care they need, as and when they need it from the comfort of their own homes.”

Jo Paice, Managing Director for Bupa Health Clinics added: “We’re pleased to be offering our services to residents within Richmond Villages, helping them to get fast access to high-quality on-demand healthcare as well as to our market leading health assessments, giving them an overall picture of their current health and wellbeing with advice on how to improve it. It’s really important for us that we are providing the very best healthcare through our own services to all our people, customers and residents, supporting them to live longer, healthier, happier lives.”