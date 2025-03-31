Breaking the Stigma: SENsational Care Provisions advocates for Autism Awareness Day

PA days across Northamptonshire, supporting small businesses.

As the world observes Autism Awareness Day (Tuesday 2nd April), SENsational Care Provisions is taking a stand to break the stigma surrounding autism and champion the inclusion of autistic individuals.

Autism is a spectrum condition that affects how individuals communicate, interact, and experience the world around them. Despite growing awareness, many autistic adults continue to face barriers in employment and social inclusion. SENsational Care Provisions, a dedicated care provision centre support adults with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and are committed to an inclusive environment where individuals on the autism spectrum are empowered to thrive.

“At SENsational Care Provisions, we believe that autism is not a limitation - it’s simply a different way of experiencing the world,” says Emily, Co-Director. “Our mission is to provide creative, energetic, person-centred care that encourages the strengths of every individual we support. We aim to change perceptions and ensure that autistic adults receive the respect, opportunities, and understanding they deserve. We make sure that all of our clients enjoy every day joys and opportunities that somebody without SEND needs could!” says Jonny, Co-Director.

This Autism Awareness Day, SENsational Care Provisions is calling on communities and businesses in and beyond Northamptonshire to move beyond awareness and take actionable steps toward acceptance and inclusion.

“We must shift the conversation from simply raising awareness to actively breaking down barriers,” adds Emily. “Through collaboration and education, we can create a society where autistic individuals are not just accepted but celebrated.”

Join SENsational Care Provisions this Autism Awareness Day in making a lasting impact.