Big heart, little hero: young foodie Woo raises over £1,000 for The Lewis Foundation

The Lewis Foundation was delighted to have been awarded a cheque for £1,004.81 recently from Woo, a remarkable young supporter who has been backing the charity since she was just five years old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After first visiting The Lewis Foundation’s café at The Elgar Centre in Upton with her family, Woo quickly became passionate about the charity’s mission to provide free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospitals across the region.

Woo, now seven, who has an impressive following of over 1530 on TikTok @woo_reviews and 770 on Instagram @woo_reviews, combined her love of food with her generous spirit and hosted Woo Fest, a vibrant community food festival that brought together family, friends and local businesses to raise vital funds for The Lewis Foundation. From collecting donations at the entrance to inspiring local food vendors to get involved and supporting stalls run by young entrepreneurs, Woo Fest was a true celebration of fun, food and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Woo’s dedication and the amazing support of her family and local community, Woo Fest raised an incredible £1,004.81, which is enough to fund over 270 gift packs for adults undergoing cancer treatment. At Woo’s request, these gift bags will be delivered to patients at Northampton General Hospital, directly bringing comfort and support to people during a difficult time.

Lorraine Lewis receives the cheque from Woo.

Woo herself said: “I want to make people happy and tell everyone what things taste like! I love showing people the small coffee shops and local businesses that they might just pass by without trying and let everyone know what amazing food we have nearby. I’m very proud and so happy that over 600 people came to Woo Fest to support me and The Lewis Foundation. It was a big surprise and I can’t wait to do more!”

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: "Woo’s kindness and commitment to helping our charity have truly blown us away. It’s incredibly special to see such a young person making such a big difference in the community and we feel so very lucky to have Woo and her family on board as part of The Lewis Foundation family."

Woo’s dad, Lee, said: “We are so proud of Woo’s compassion and determination to help others. She put her whole heart into Woo Fest and seeing her raise over £1,000 at just seven years old is amazing. This is just the start and she’s already full of ideas for what she wants to do next with The Lewis Foundation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone inspired by Woo’s story who would like to help make a difference, through fundraising, volunteering or donating, please get in touch with The Lewis Foundation at [email protected]

To find out more about The Lewis Foundation and its vital work, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.