A multicultural celebration at Juniper House Care Home
Staff at Juniper House made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Staff members took center stage, performing a variety of traditional dances and songs from their respective cultures. The evening featured Albanian dances by Alex and Albana, a soulful performance by Jinto, Blessing's energetic South Nigerian dance, and dazzling Bollywood routines by Jisna, Chiara, and Jaison.
Juniper House prides itself on fostering a sense of community and inclusion. This sentiment was beautifully echoed in the feedback from a resident's family member who remarked, "It is so nice to see all the staff with their families enjoying a lovely evening at Juniper.
Seema Thomas, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Juniper Houseare dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
