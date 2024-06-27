A multicultural celebration at Juniper House Care Home

Celebration time at Juniper

Juniper House Care Home hosted a delightful BBQ party in its beautiful garden, bringing together residents, their families, and staff members with their loved ones. The event was a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, showcasing the talents of Juniper House's staff.

Staff at Juniper House made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Staff members took center stage, performing a variety of traditional dances and songs from their respective cultures. The evening featured Albanian dances by Alex and Albana, a soulful performance by Jinto, Blessing's energetic South Nigerian dance, and dazzling Bollywood routines by Jisna, Chiara, and Jaison.

Juniper House prides itself on fostering a sense of community and inclusion. This sentiment was beautifully echoed in the feedback from a resident's family member who remarked, "It is so nice to see all the staff with their families enjoying a lovely evening at Juniper.

