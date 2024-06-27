A multicultural celebration at Juniper House Care Home

By Juniper House Care HomeContributor
Published 27th Jun 2024, 15:34 BST
Celebration time at JuniperCelebration time at Juniper
Celebration time at Juniper
Juniper House Care Home hosted a delightful BBQ party in its beautiful garden, bringing together residents, their families, and staff members with their loved ones. The event was a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, showcasing the talents of Juniper House's staff.

Staff at Juniper House made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Staff members took center stage, performing a variety of traditional dances and songs from their respective cultures. The evening featured Albanian dances by Alex and Albana, a soulful performance by Jinto, Blessing's energetic South Nigerian dance, and dazzling Bollywood routines by Jisna, Chiara, and Jaison.

Juniper House prides itself on fostering a sense of community and inclusion. This sentiment was beautifully echoed in the feedback from a resident's family member who remarked, "It is so nice to see all the staff with their families enjoying a lovely evening at Juniper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seema Thomas, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Juniper Houseare dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.