1,850 new graduates celebrate at University of Northampton's spring ceremonies at Royal & Derngate

There are 1,850 new graduates in the town and beyond following University of Northampton's Spring Ceremonies held last week.

Former students had Spring in their hearts and springs in their steps as they crossed the stage at Royal & Derngate last week to officially become graduates.

For this year’s Spring Graduations, nine ceremonies were held over three days, and the ‘week in figures’ meant that:

Over 1,850 students graduated.

They were joined by more than 4,000 guests.

Over 250 staff helped at the event or walked in the traditional processions.

Student Award winner Emily Shears and her Contemporary Literature MA academic team.

The University officially congratulated several students who went ‘above and beyond’ during their studies with special awards and citations.

One of those was Emily Shears, Senior Student Communications Officer at the University, who gained a Distinction for her Master’s in Contemporary Literature. Emily (in the fourth picture below) says: “Completing a degree at any time can be intimidating, but to take on a Master’s while having a full-time job and, during the last few months, as you prepare for impending motherhood, could be seen as madness!

“Thankfully, with the insight of my excellent lecturers, support from University colleagues and my family and friends, plus a bit of my own hard work, ‘crossing the stage’ at Royal & Derngate was nothing more than a proud experience.”

Emily was one of several staff members who graduated this year, including:

Student Award winner Marshal Matui and his Public Health MSc academic team.

Daniel Allan, Faculty Manager – Executive Master of Business Administration.

Siobhan Cadden, Assessment Team Leader, Student Administration – Postgraduate Certificate in History.

Dr Karen Brasher, Dr Dominic Langdon, Dr Michael Naidoo and Dr Melissa Symonds, who all completed their PhDs.

The University also celebrated educating more than 160 Healthcare Assistants to become mental health and learning disabilities nurses through its partnership with St. Andrew’s Healthcare. Two of them – Kieran Coulson and Patricia Agboka – talk in this news story about what they have learned from the programme and how they feel to be fully registered nurses.

Professor Anne-Marie Kilday, the University’s Vice Chancellor, says: “Our Graduation ceremonies are primarily occasions of great personal significance to our students, together with their families and friends, but they are also academic and civic ceremonies, which are of considerable importance to our town and County.

“University of Northampton has a distinguished history, and this year we celebrate our own ‘graduation’ milestone as 2025 marks 20 years since we were granted formal university status and full degree and research degree awarding powers.

“Today, we are a vibrant institution with over 14,000 students from over 100 countries studying with us each year. We wish all our newest graduates the very best as they embark on the next stage in their personal and professional lives.”