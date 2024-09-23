Young entrepreneur takes bold leap into new ventures and earns finalist spot at NNBN Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over the last ten months, a young entrepreneur has made waves by stepping away from the corporate world to pursue a unique venture, PrincessInk.

What began as a hobby, combining creativity with a bit of extra income has rapidly transformed into a thriving business, now recognised on a bigger stage as a finalist for the NNBN Micro Business Awards.

Despite not being a professional tattoo artist by trade, the founder of PrincessInk leveraged her background in art and business to build a brand with a powerful personal story. With a history of artistic expression, whether creating scrapbooks or transforming dementia communities, her passion for creativity seamlessly transitioned into tattoo artistry. This new medium allowed her not only to express herself but also to achieve financial success beyond her initial expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What sets PrincessInk apart is its ability to connect deeply with clients, offering more than just tattoos. Through her own ongoing battle with cancer, the founder found solace in her work, making her studio a therapeutic space. By tattooing floral designs or helping fellow cancer survivors embrace their scars, she turned the business into a community where art and healing come together.

Princess INK Sponsoring Woburn and Wavendon Women's

Along the journey, she met a diverse range of people from high-level professionals to local neighbours, all of whom have added richness to her experience. She also became involved in the community through sponsorships, including Woburn and Wavendon FC Women, who proudly sport the PrincessInk logo and recently celebrated a division win

Now, as a finalist for the NNBN Business Awards, PrincessInk is set to celebrate this milestone on October 4th. The journey thus far has been nothing short of remarkable, and the founder Jessica Morris extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported her along the way.

To aspiring entrepreneurs, Jessica's message is clear: “Never be embarrassed to start a business that doesn’t ‘fit your title.’ You might just learn more than you ever imagined.” PrincessInk has proven that with passion, determination, and community, success is within reach no matter how unconventional the path may seem.