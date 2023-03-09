Weston Favell Shopping Centre team sleeps out to raise money for LandAid

On Thursday 2nd March, some of the Weston Favell Shopping centre team braved a night sleeping out on the rooftop car park in support of LandAid’s SleepOut appeal.

They have been reaching out to family, friends, suppliers, and the public to donate to their cause, with £1,046 raised so far.Using Tarpaulin, cardboard, and pallets the team built a den to keep the cold and any potential rain out, which they were lucky to avoid - narrowly. However, the wind was not so sympathetic, with a consistent breeze throughout the night making it difficult to keep warm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoë Butler, Marketing Manager said: 'It was a challenging night and rather chilly, but it was a stark reminder as to why we were doing it. We are so thankful for our warm beds that we get to go back to at night, but unfortunately, others won’t and that is what motivated us.

The Weston Favell Team in front of their camp

"We only experienced a fraction of the challenges that young people experiencing homelessness may go through, but we hope we have raised awareness and some money for a great cause."