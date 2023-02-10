A popular pub in one of Northampton’s busiest streets has REOPENED after months in the wilderness – and the new manager has revealed his vision for the site.

The Garderners Arms in Wellingborough Road reopened this week under new ownership following months of it sitting boarded up and vacant.

Chronicle and Echo spoke to the boozer’s new manager, Mike Lorefice, about his plans for the future.

The 23-year-old said: “I feel like I'm dreaming, genuinely. I don't want anyone to wake me up. I'm very passionate about it. I've been about this place for a very long time.

“I've always wanted this place since I was 18, when I first came here. I think it's a goldmine. It's a good pub and I want to be a part of it.

"We saw a lot of potential here. The changes we’ve made will make it a good pub and will get it back competing with all the others in the area.

“The vision is to be the best pub on the Welly Road. That's got to be it. It's got to be five star, ten out of ten here.

“We want to keep the pub clean, get involved with the local community and get them back, have more pool teams, darts teams, skittles teams, get them all in back in.

“At weekends it will be very similar with the discos. I want to try and bring live music for Sunday lunchtimes and Bank Holidays. That will all be in the near future, hopefully.

“It's been a very good reaction to reopening. People are saying it's cleaner, we've got more furniture as well so people can find a table.”

Asked if he would like to say anything to the people of Northampton, Mike said the changes “they want are being made”.

“There are more things coming,” he added.

The well-known establishment closed down just after Halloween last year and was soon put up for rent.

The sales advert said the site would need £15,000 ingoing costs as well as the £26,000 a year rent.

The advert said: "A pub that needs to be at the forefront of people’s minds when they want to go somewhere new.

"The Gardeners Arms should be the place to go to meet your friends or family for a nice drink and a place where you have a great experience that makes you want to return.

"This pub needs an operator who can embed themself within the business and is fully committed to driving this exciting opportunity.

"Experience running a mid-market/premium drinks offer is key along with good marketing skills, this site will need a good marketing plan to help attract the footfall it requires. This will be a fantastic business for the right operator."