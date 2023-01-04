Well-known pub in prime Northampton location closes down - here's how much it will cost to reopen the 'fantastic' boozer

A well-known pub in a prime location of Northampton has temporarily closed down - the owners are now looking for a new landlord or lady.

The Gardeners Arms along the busy Wellingborough Road is currently boarded up and sat empty waiting for fresh investment.

The pub's most recent landlady, Olivia Keane, reopened the boozer in August 2021 after it had been closed for nine months prior. Despite initial ‘amazing’ feedback, Ms Keane reportedly closed the site at the start of November 2022.

The Gardeners Arms on Wellingborough Road is up for rent

This newspaper tried to contact Ms Keane to ask why it had closed down, but we have not yet received a response.

The boozer is now up for lease and, according to the online advert, would need £15,000 ingoing costs as well as the £26,000 a year rent.

The advert reads: "A pub that needs to be at the forefront of people’s minds when they want to go somewhere new.

"The Gardeners Arms should be the place to go to meet your friends or family for a nice drink and a place where you have a great experience that makes you want to return.

"This pub needs an operator who can embed themself within the business and is fully committed to driving this exciting opportunity.

"Experience running a mid-market/premium drinks offer is key along with good marketing skills, this site will need a good marketing plan to help attract the footfall it requires. This will be a fantastic business for the right operator."

The private accommodation part of the pub ‘is ready to move into and has been nicely decorated’, the advert adds.