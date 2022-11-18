Well-known Northampton suit shop set to REOPEN after seven years out of business

An experienced menswear outfitter is set to REOPEN a well-known suit shop in Northampton after seven years away.

Paul Miller, 45, is set to open Millers Suit Hire at 178 Wellinborough Road on Monday (November 21).

Paul and his dad previously owned the former Peter Miller Menswear in Kingsley Park Terrace from 1976 until it closed down in 2015.

Paul Miller

Paul said: "Peter Miller Menswear started in 1976 in Kingsley Park Terrace. I joined the firm in 1995 and then my dad retired in 2009 and I ran the place until 2015 on my own.

"Sadly, I closed the business in 2015, which was heart-breaking as we had been trading on Kingsley Park Terrace for 40 years (since just before I was born).

"I closed for a combination of reasons, there were about five suit hire establishments just in Northampton at the time, and I was still making a profit but it was quite small. I still loved what I did but I was just not doing the volume that I had been doing three years previous. I basically decided to bolt for the door before anyone else did."

However, over the years Paul has watched menswear shops close down in Northamptonshire and saw an opportunity to reopen his shop.

The shop can be found at 178 Wellingborough Road

Paul said: "Moss Bros closed in Abington Street, Panters closed, Vickers Menswear moved to Rushden. What prompted me to do this is Warwicks closed their branch in Northampton on October 1. There are about three shops in Northamptonshire for half a million people. I thought, 'there's an opportunity here'. The time seemed perfect for a return.

"I've been distributing flyers around town and many people still remember it. I'm just trying to get my name back out there again.

"I'm very, very excited. I'm looking forward to being my own boss again for the first time in seven years. 95 percent of my stock is now in, changing rooms have been done. I'm ready to go."

Paul says his shop will focus on suit hires for weddings and dinners/events.