A 'unique' Northampton menswear store is closing down after 13 years on one of the town's busiest streets - but it is not goodbye.

Warwicks menswear store in Wellinborough Road is set to close its doors for good on Saturday (October 1) after first opening back in 2009.

However, owner Neil Warwick says the closure “is not goodbye” and the move is all part of a five-year plan, which involves focusing his efforts on the larger store in Wellingborough High Street.

The 59-year-old said: "It's not goodbye! We're centralising back to our big store in Wellingborough. We purchased some more property and expanded over the last few years. That's the main reason.

"People are prepared to travel, a lot of people from Northampton used to come to Wellingborough anyway because we had a much, much bigger selection.

"This move was part of a five year plan, we had been preparing it for a long while. It's good news and we're quite pleased. Staff are being retained and will join us at Wellingborough."

Neil, who is the fifth generation of his family to manage the company, said “trade is good and independents are doing well”.

He added: "We've had a really good trading time but we just felt we wanted to centralise back to Wellingborough. It's like a lot of things these days, if you spread yourself out too thin it's harder.

"We are a pretty unique business. We carry over a thousand suits in stock in Wellingborough, we've got all the casual wear in Wellingborough. We are the biggest independent menswear shop in Northamptonshire.

"Independents are doing well. We've had no problem with trade."

In a final message to Northampton customers, Neil said: "We'll be sorry to leave, of course we will. Thanks for your support over the years in Northampton, we look forward to seeing you in Wellingborough."

One passerby outside Warwicks in Northampton said it 'is a shame' about the closure.

The Warwicks Wellingborough branch has been trading since 1868. For more information, visit Warwicks on Facebook or on its website.